Dear Ms. Mary Hunt,
Why waste time cooking tea that always turns cloudy and bitter if kept over?
I’m 87, the only iced tea drinker in our house. I take a one-gallon jar and fill it with cold water. Add one family or gallon tea bag and let set overnight (fill before you go to bed). The next morning take out the tea bag and put tea in refrigerator to cool, or add ice cubes in glass to drink. Tea will not turn cloudy or taste bitter no matter how long it stays in the fridge. Enjoy.
Gloria Thompson
Gering, Nebraska
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.