To the editor:
Last week local farmers affected by last summer’s collapse of the Gering Ft Laramie irrigation tunnel received a donation from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.
As I read the names of all the fundraisers, special events, businesses and residents that made this donation possible my spirit was lifted and I realize what a great community we live in.
I’m sure I speak for all producers who farmed land affected by this collapse when I say “thank you from the bottom of our hearts”. We are grateful and humbled by your kindness and consideration for our plight.
It has been an extremely difficult time for farmers these past few years with higher and higher inputs and lower prices for products sold. This tunnel collapse seemed to be the ultimate blow.
While this donation will not solve our financial woes it helps to know that so many of you wanted to help. Please accept our heartfelt thanks.
Irene Kraus
Morrill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.