To the Editor:
This November, during National Family Caregivers Month, I’d like recognize and honor the more than 83,000 individuals caring for someone with Alzheimer’s here in Nebraska. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2018, these caregivers provided 94 million hours of unpaid care, valued at $1.19 billion.
I was one of these caregivers. My husband passed away in March 2019 after, as nearly as I can calculate, ten (10) years dealing with this disease. I supported him at home before I had to make the tough decision to place him in a nursing home as he required more care. At my first support meeting, I learned there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease. This was devastating to me, and from there it was downhill until the end. I don’t know what I would have done without the help of my caregivers’ support group.
This month, I am joining the Alzheimer’s Association in asking Congressman Adrian Smith to cosponsor the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act (S. 880/H.R. 1873), which would increase awareness and access to vital care planning resources available to families affected by dementia through Medicare.
I also invite members of the community to participate in a caregiver proclamation at the State Capitol on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Visit the events section of the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter’s Facebook page to learn more about joining caregivers from across the state on that day.
To learn more about this disease and to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/nebraska or alzimpact.org.
Jerry Lewis
Scottsbluff
