Regarding your Sept. 5 Platte Institute story on state property taxes: The use of property tax to fund state government is unconstitutional. That issue is settled.
The next question is whether education is a state function or a local government function. A local school board is only able to operate as Nebraska statute authorizes or allows; Eighty percent (plus or minus), of local school districts spending is non-discretionary, legislatively mandated spending; The Nebraska State Constitution clearly states that every child should receive a free and appropriate education.
Sounds very much like education is a state government function being funded by local property tax.
Don Lease II
Bridgeport
