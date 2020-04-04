Dear Editor,
While local leaders are working to ensure operations continue under the distancing initiatives, they are also following progress on a bill that is on hold in the Nebraska Legislature. LB 424 – Change the Nebraska Municipal Land Bank Act is a bill that, if passed, will serve as a valuable tool for Nebraska communities across our great state to address the challenge of housing needs as well as distressed properties that are deemed a nuisance. It is currently available in Omaha and Lincoln and would prove beneficial to the more rural areas of the state as well. Both the Grand Island Independent and the Scottsbluff Star-Herald recently published articles giving information on the proposed legislation.
A Land Bank is a tax-exempt political subdivision that would acquire, protect and dispose of distressed and nuisance properties. What this means is that an abandoned, vacant and sometimes tax-delinquent property can go through the process of lien removal, title clearing, or demolition making it more economically attractive for repurpose or redevelopment. Many properties in the state have become victim of absentee owners and the deterioration of the site negatively impacts the value of adjacent properties of even neighborhoods.
While a common stance is that the work should be left to private developers, the reality is that the redevelopment is not happening. Often it is the result of a lack of resources to be able to accomplish the task or too many legal barriers that make it too costly or time-consuming. A Land Bank alleviates this problem and encourages redevelopment.
The Western Nebraska Economic Development (WNED) Interlocal Partnership is in support of the passage of LB 424 and are asking others in support of this vital community redevelopment tool being made available to all Nebraska communities. If you have questions, your local Mayor can direct you to sources of additional information.
Thank you,
Michael Gillen, WNED Chair
Gering
