To the Editor:
We hear so much of the wrong and bad things that are happening that it is very uplifting to know and hear of the many good people there are.
My husband and I found out how many kind and helpful people there are after he had a stroke. Neighbors mowed our lawn the rest of the summer and have helped remove snow when it has snowed. Even neighbors that we didn’t know very well have helped remove snow when it has snowed. Even neighbors that we didn’t know very well have helped remove snow and offered to help. All of this was done out of the kindness of their heart as no one asked them to do it. The people just took it upon themselves to take care of things. So many people offered to help and ask if there was anything they could do for us.
Our church family at Rejoice Lutheran brought in a meal once a week for 2 months after my husband got home from the hospital. Our children have helped us out in so many ways.
We often forget how many good and caring people there are in the world. We live in and have an exceptional community. We have so many good people who we never hear about so we need to “focus more on the good people!”
Lynette Brown
Gering
