To the Editor:
I had to laugh at the headline on a story on Tuesday that stated “Many rural TV viewers losing their local news”. We haven’t had “Local” news here for many years. We USED to have local TV news here in Scottsbluff/Gering when KSTF & KDUH had news bureaus here, had nightly local newscasts and covered local western Nebraska & eastern Wyoming news. We lost all that several years ago and now it is even worse than before. Under the guise of “Nebraska news” we now have all three major network affiliates under the monopolistic control of Grey television. They control the entire market here.
Their three stations are actually based in Cheyenne, Casper and North Platte. I’m sorry but most local North Platte stories and others from eastern Nebraska are of little interest or effect to us here in Scotts Bluff County. This part of Nebraska is in the economic sphere of the Front Range, not Omaha & Lincoln and except for the state legislature; stories from the two metropolises are of little interest here.
The total lack of professionalism from Grey particularly on NBC Nebraska, where we have a nighttime news announcer who may be a nice guy, but can’t read or pronounce half the names & places in the stories he reads and is a joke. I doubt he ever reads his copy before going on air. I would much rather break up Grey’s monopoly here and return our stations to really local control. I would prefer to have news and weather from Denver than Omaha & Lincoln which is a totally different climatic region. Please, politicians (Senator Fisher and Rep. Smith), stop trying to make the tv situation here worse. Let the people in the individual markets choose what they want to watch not have it dictated by politicians. That would truly be local control. Too bad it will never happen!
Lawrence C. Gibbs
Gering
