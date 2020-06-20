I was devastated to hear of the recent population estimate for Nebraska’s Pine Ridge mountain lion population and our state wildlife agency’s plan to continue allowing a trophy hunting season on these native wild cats (“New mountain lion data for the Pine Ridge,” May 27, 2020). According to Nebraska Game and Parks’ most recent estimate, trophy hunting has resulted in the population being cut practically in half over the last two years, now numbering around only 34 mountain lions. Of that 34, only around 22 of them are mature mountain lions that can be legally hunted, since it is illegal to hunt kittens. Moreover, since hunters already killed seven mountain lions during the 2020 mountain lion hunting season which ended in March, today’s population is likely much smaller.
A trophy hunt on 22 or fewer mountain lions could spell disaster for this rare species. Examples from other states such as Florida and California show that such low numbers of mountain lions lead to inbreeding and a loss of genetic diversity. This results in mountain lions that are not able to reproduce and causes even further declines in population numbers.
Mountain lions are native to Nebraska but where hunted to extinction in our state in the 1900’s. The species has only just returned to our state, as individuals have naturally dispersed into Nebraska from neighboring populations such as those in Colorado and South Dakota. It has been less than 15 years since Nebraska Game and Parks documented its first breeding mountain lions since their return. Now, it seems, they are working to kill off these animals once again. They are proposing yet another trophy hunt for 2021. The Commission is planning to vote on this proposal during their June 19th meeting in Lincoln. I urge all of you to reach out to the Commission and tell them not to approve this scientifically unsound hunting proposal.
Jessica Barrett
Omaha
