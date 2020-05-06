To the editor:
On behalf of the board of directors and staff of the North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD), I am writing to express our appreciation to our fellow citizens during this COVID-19 pandemic.
While our NRD has taken steps to protect the safety of our employees and the people we meet on a daily basis, we want you to know your NRD is still working to protect lives, property and the future of our communities. Our team of professionals is still implementing essential water quality and quantity programs to protect supplies.
Our flood control structures are still protecting lives and property. Conservation trees are still being planted to provide wind breaks to protect livestock and prevent soil erosion.
Our staff is working on innovative ways to provide natural resources education virtually for teachers, students and families. We are all adjusting to the changes of this pandemic.
Please be careful and do what is necessary to keep your family and friends safe from this virus. Rest assured that NRD employees are still implementing essential programs and services to protect our natural resources and local economy.
John Berge
General Manager
North Platte NRD
