Black History Month — what a gift to ourselves,one another & our world!
Aretha Franklin with her song ”Respect”. R-E-S-P-E-C-Tח love and respect for our selves, one another & all others no matter what! That in short is the struggles dramatized so vividly in the Civil Rights Movement of the 50s and 60s.
We now seem to find ourselves beset with in our political process struggles to effect a “movement” in the here and now as well.
Let us draw forth the same courage, modeled so well to speak out act out as we see the strong oppress the weak and thwart the “Dream” so eloquently portrayed by all those “heroes and heroes” stepping up and into that movement in and for the dignity & “respect” for each and all as embodied in our tying into singing that glorious
song, ”We Shall Overcome.”
Byron Peterson
Minatare
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.