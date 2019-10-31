Movie theaters are a way for people to come together, sit back and enjoy a great film. With the big screens and surround sounds, it enhances the overall experience of watching a movie. However, for some, just going to the movie theater isn’t as simple as it seems. According to the Hearing Loss Association of America, an estimated 20% of Americans have some form of hearing loss.
Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), requires that movie theaters provide closed captioning devices; one has a wireless screen attached to a flexible goose neck that can be placed in the cup holder and adjusted, or special eyeglasses that put the captions directly in front of the patrons eyes while watching a movie. Unfortunately, devices like these can pose a challenge for many people, and ultimately make their moving going experience a poor one. However, open captioning allows theaters to enable the captions onto the screen allowing their customers to enjoy the movie without additional equipment. (Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), 2017)
It is for this reason we applaud the Midwest Theater Executive Director, Billy Estes and the entire Midwest Theater staff for providing open captions on the screening of Toy Story 4 back in August. We had positive feedback from not just the Deaf or Hard of Hearing community, but with people from all walks of life.
It is our hope that we continue to see movie theaters provide open captions for all Nebraskans to enjoy the experience of going to a movie with full and equal access.
Brittney Isom
Scottsbluff
Advocacy Specialist,
Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
