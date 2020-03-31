According to the National Committee on Pay Equity, “The next Equal Pay Day is Tuesday, March 31. This date symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year.
“Equal Pay Day was originated by the National Committee on Pay Equity (NCPE) in 1996 as a public awareness event to illustrate the gap between men’s and women’s wages.
“Because women earn less, on average, than men, they must work longer for the same amount of pay. The wage gap is even greater for most women of color.” For the first time error, year over year gains have moved this recognition from April to March!
On behalf of the working women in the community, Panhandle and Monument Business and Professional Women’s organizations wish to celebrate the three cent gain in wages of women in the last year. On average, women in America are paid only 82 cents for every dollar paid to men. At the current rate of progress, the pay gap will not close until 2093. (The Simple Truth about the Gender Gap Fall 2019 Update. AAUW)
Let’s speed up closing the gap.
Linda Redfern, President Monument BPW
Bridget Peck, President Panhandle BPW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.