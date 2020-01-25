Dear Editor,
I write this letter for two reasons; one to respond to Michael Meister’s recent comments about the “Ask a Cop” column and, two, more importantly, to express my appreciation for the work Corporal Krisa Brass is doing.
I agree with Mr. Meister that we as law enforcement officers do not practice law, but we do however enforce them. Law enforcement officers receive extensive training and practical on-the-job experience in applying the law. Law enforcement officers generally have an excellent working knowledge of criminal law and criminal procedure as it relates to the law enforcement profession. In answering the question about trespassing, Cpl. Brass did not infer that a business could show prejudice and discriminate. I hope everyone knows to do so would be wrong and disturbing. “Trespassing” someone is simply police jargon meaning the person in question has received a warning for trespassing.
A few months ago, I asked Cpl. Brass if she would like to partner with the Star-Herald to answer law enforcement related questions submitted by the public, a column called “Ask a Cop.” Without hesitation, Cpl. Brass agreed and has done an excellent, thoughtful job of responding to questions since then. It is also worth pointing out that Cpl. Brass does this in addition to all of her other patrol duties.
Thank you, Cpl. Brass for a job well done; I have received many positive comments in regards to your work. I enjoy reading your column and appreciate the positive communication you have created with the citizens in our community. Your efforts are appreciated.
Kevin Spencer
Chief of Police
Scottsbluff Police Department
