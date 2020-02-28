To the Editor:
Kudos to John Mitchell and the column about the so called president. I could not agree more. Trump had Russia’s help to get elected (its been proven). Now they have indications they are working hard on a re-election.
He is the worst person to occupy our While House possible. He cannot be trusted or believed. I prayed with all my heart he would have been impeached. Our country and its citizens deserve much better.
Judy Duckworth
Scottsbluff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.