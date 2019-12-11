Let’s face it, family dynamics are far different than they used to be. Implementing school social workers into our school districts in western Nebraska would be beneficial to the students and their families. School social workers help students, parents, and faculty members with identifying needs that may hinder the student’s ability to succeed in the classroom. They are able to provide helpful resources and tools for families to help find a solution for a realm of issues; such as social, emotional and behavioral problems.
School social workers also work to help prevent violence in the school environment, which is a great concern within the school systems today. They are specialized in understanding and recognizing the warning signs of violent behaviors. School social workers are very versatile and would be able to take a load off of our school counselors, that are unfortunately spread too thin.
It seems as though our western Nebraska school districts are often years behind those on the other end of the state. Grand Island Public Schools have had social work positions on their staff for 14 years. Every school building that is considered “low-income” has a full-time social worker; which I am confident that most districts out here would qualify as the same.
I believe this should be a definite consideration for our Panhandle school districts. Students and their families deserve to receive what school social workers have to offer. After all, if students and their families don’t have access to the tools that they need to be successful in their home lives, how can we expect them to regulate and excel in the classroom?
Kadee Land
Gering
