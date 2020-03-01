My husband is a minister and he would never use the newspaper to point out his opinion of someone else’s sins. Especially the President of The United States.
Jesus told the Pharisee’s in Matthew 22:34-40 that the greatest commandment is the first one, to love God with all your heart, with all your soul and with all your mind. The second is like it: to love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets. As far as I am concerned, these two commandments should not be questioned as they are personal and between us sinners and God.
Just for the record, all of us sinners who voted for President Trump did not do so because we thought he was Miss Polly Purebreath. We did so because we thought he had guts and would stand up to the corruption in Washington DC and would possibly get stuff done.
Do I ever wish he was a bit more presidential at times? Yes. But I wouldn’t trade that for what he has accomplished in a million years.
Shirley Gillespie
Broadwater, Nebraska
