To the Editor:
I was appalled when I read the column by John Mitchell in Wednesday’s Star-Herald. Made me wonder how one man can harbor this much hatred for his president.
Then again, I guess we are all guilty as humans to condemn people who commit sins of which we are not guilty or think we are not guilty of, that’s human nature.
He must have had a “heyday” looking up all these scripture passages to match up to the president’s sins but found it impossible to locate even one verse about judgement.
This drivel would perhaps be viable in a group discussion or around the table in a coffee shop but I found it to be highly inappropriate and offensive in a local newspaper.
I would definitely label it as hate speech.
Irene Kraus
Morrill
