LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader appreciates article Feb 28, 2020 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Subscribe for 14¢ / day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:I appreciated the article ‘The Sad Truth About Our President.” Right on. Bernice RussellGurley, Nebraska Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Editor Russell President Article Letter Bernice Russell Nebraska Reader Appreciate In Case You Missed It Letters To Editor LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Telling the truth now called hate speech Letters To Editor LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader appreciates article Letters To Editor LETTER TO THE EDITOR: President Trump cannot be trusted Letters To Editor LETTER TO THE EDITOR:Observe Black History Month × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Scottsbluff woman charged with child abuse Police investigating missing persons reports, family offers reward Nebraska state trooper fatally shoots man after hours-long standoff Scottsbluff woman accused of selling methamphetamine Torrington man slated for trial, accused of shooting another man in the stomach promotion TV Week promotion Big Bucks Photo Contest promotion Readers' Choice 2019 promotion Fall Sports 2019 More Latest Local Offers Liz' Cleaning "We Clean it All!" Bonded & insured. 308-225-3027 Call The Snell Boys Electrical, Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Water Installing ceramic tile, stucco, drywall, texturing & painting. Kitchens, restrooms Contests & Events Pro Football Contest College Football Contest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.