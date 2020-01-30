To the editor,
Thank you for running the articles by Pastor Jake Roberts! I enjoy them so much and look forward to reading each new column. They are informative, well-written and relevant- just three of the reasons why I read the Bible, too. And thank you to Pastor Jake Roberts for taking the time to put those articles together.
They are really appreciated. If I may use your words in closing, here in the Panhandle, we love you (and Precious) and pray for you! Keep up the good work- Heb. 6:10!
Mike Hoover
Alliance
