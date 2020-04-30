After reading the guest column sent to the Star Herald by the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners, I have some questions. There is not a word coming from the entities who did not receive their share of the fees yet the county commissioners have seen fit to take their side of the story to the media. Perhaps some accountability for the actions or lack thereof should be sought from our local representatives. Consider the following:
On the Scottsbluff City Council agenda for January 19, 2010 are the following items for consideration (Copied from the document as it is printed):
(iv) Consider a Cable Television Franchise Agreement for Allo Twin Cities, LLC and authorize the Mayor to execute the agreement.
(v) Consider a Guaranty in Lieu of Bond from Allo Communications, LLC concerning the performance of Allo Twin Cities, LLC and authorize the Mayor to execute the Guaranty.
(vi) Consider a Cable Television Franchise Fee Allocation Agreement between Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown and Scotts Bluff County and authorize the Mayor to execute the agreement.
From this we can deduce that there are 2 documents that would clear up what the responsibilities are.
1) There is a Franchise Agreement with all conditions, liabilities and monetary issues spelled out in great detail. This would have been reviewed by the city’s legal department before any vote or signature was forthcoming. Where is it?
2) There is a Cable Television Franchise Fee Allocation Agreement between Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown and Scotts Bluff County that was approved and executed. This is the key to the issue. Again, where is it?
Our commissioners also state that they have not seen the detailed customer information from Allo explaining the dollar amounts they paid. There are 2 problems with this statement:
1) A franchise agreement will typically have a provision allowing the city to audit the franchisee’s records on a regular basis to confirm accurate records and payment of fees.
2) Carriers that provide communications services are required to file regular reports with the State Public Service Commission. These reports contain customer information as well as the services and lines they are using. If Allo were withholding this information, the State Public Service Commission could either give access or cause Allo to provide it.
The fact that it took 10 years for this issue to arise raises a lot of questions. Let’s see the agreement between the political entities.
Bruce Hall
Scottsbluff
