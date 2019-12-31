As I scan your spiffy and functional web site I am reminded of the years observing the Star Herald throughout the 1960’s and 1970’s.
Somewhere back there in long forgotten printed paper I was on the front page leading a cheer for the Mitchell Tigers. I was drawn back in to Scottsbluff Valley here googling Patti Larsen, who once graced our horse Johnny Lightning as she dazzled her way to Miss National Rodeo Queen and also Miss National Appaloosa Queen in the 60’s.
I was to sad find that Patti’s mother Audrey passed away in 2015 and I would like to wish her family my condolences at the loss of a grand lady who’s impressions from many decades ago are still sweet and nurturing. I would like to send love and greetings to all of Audrey and Patti’s family from a kid who watched them with wide eyes of wonder for their secrets of horsemanship, charm, beauty, wisdom and warmth.
I really do miss those days and the way the paper was so personal and handmade. We can turn again toward loved ones, animals, nature, horses, children and stories told in person and creating a living paradise on earth. I missed seeing Audrey again, she made the world a little more heavenly.
Most Sincerely,
Holly O. Jones
