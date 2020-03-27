To the Editor,
Quite unexpectedly, I was the recipient of an incredible act of kindness by a man in Scottsbluff.
I use a handicap cart when shopping. As I was checking out at a Scottsbluff grocery, a man named Skip was ahead of me in the line.
First he helped me by unloading my groceries from the electric cart basket. Next, after he had paid for his groceries and been checked out, and over my many protests, he insisted on paying for my groceries.
Thank you again, Skip! You are very kind and a fine example of human kindness!
John Gable
Scottsbluff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.