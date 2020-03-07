I am writing this letter in response to the Coronavirus 19. I would like to tell my story of 74 years ago when I was about 8 or 9 years old in the fourth grade at McKinley Grade School in Gering.
I came down with something my doctor couldn’t figure out. Then Dr. Harvey came to my house to check on me. They couldn’t get my fever down, but he hadn’t given up. He told my mother he had asked his church, Gering Methodist, to pray for me.
Then he told my mom he was calling his son, who was in medical school in Omaha, to see if they had anything they could try on me. He called his father back and said he had something he’d bring back to give me.
Within two hours after they gave me the injection, I came out of it. I thank the Lord for Prayer and for the Nebraska Medical Center of Omaha that I’m here today. I am 83 years old now and thank God.
Nadine (Todd) Surratt
Lyman, Nebraska
