In response to Jim Wilcox’s letter in Thursday’s paper, as a Democrat I’d like to set the record straight. Literally none of Mr. Wilcox’s letter was correct. Not only are most of his figures wrong, what he wrote couldn’t be further from the truth. I would question the SH’s judgment for allowing such a letter to be printed, but given the obvious bias seen almost daily on your Opinion page, I can’t say I’m surprised.
Democrats are not “choosing 800,000 illegal aliens” over any number of soldiers, homeless vets, children in poverty, homeless Americans or children needing CHIP. I’m not even sure what that means, but it’s nothing but blatant disinformation.
Here are some things most Democrats “choose.” We choose the rule of law for all. Not even the most corrupt president and administration ever, are above the law.
Unlike your president and his lackeys, we choose to take care of the neediest among us. Look at the current “presidential” budget proposal and you’ll see that he’s trying, again, to cut hundreds of billions of dollars from Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. They’ve tried and failed before but they keep coming for those programs that we pay for with every paycheck deduction. Why do they keep trying to steal our money? So they can add hundreds of billions of dollars to an already bloated military budget. Don’t dare tell me that Dems choose not to support the military or people in need. It is entirely possible to support our military without blindly accepting a trillion dollar military budget as a necessity.
We choose equal rights and equal treatment for ALL people, regardless of race, religion, gender, nationality, economic status or sexual orientation. Equal rights are human rights. We also choose not to give anyone the right to discriminate against anyone else based on some fictitious “religious freedom” nonsense. Believe what you want but don’t force your beliefs or values on anyone else.
We choose free or very affordable healthcare for ALL as a basic human right, not a privilege. Over 160 countries around the world offer this to their citizens. Why can’t we?
There are many other issues on which we Democrats choose to differ with Republicans. Rather than spread propaganda, we should remember how to hear and understand each other so we can begin to heal the deep divisions in our country.
Tom O’Brien
Kimball
