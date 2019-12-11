Daily we hear the biased news media reporting fake news and hatred against our President. Below are good things President Trump has done in the last three years.
He has appointed two Supreme Court Justices and 160 Federal Court Justices. He has created over six million new jobs and lowered the unemployment rate to its lowest level ever, especially for African Americans. The economy has soared under Trump and the stock market continues to reach new highs.
We have American energy independence and are the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world. Our military is better than ever, with equipment manufactured in the USA. President Trump stands with our troops and has their respect. He loves our veterans has initiated the Choice program.
He has moved Israel’s embassy to Jerusalem, confirmed the Golan Heights as Israel’s territory, stands with Prime Minister Netanyahu and supports Israel.
He sanctions religious liberty for people of faith worldwide. He opposed abortion saying every child is a sacred gift from God. He fights sexual predators, human and drug trafficking. He respects the American Flag, believes in our national motto “In God We Trust” and defends the American Constitution.
He stands with law enforcement officers, border patrol agents and defends the right to bear arms. He negotiated the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) and if Speaker Pelosi would bring it to a vote, it would become law.
He is building a wall on our southern border and ended Obama’s catch and release policy. He is removing illegals from the USA and has reduced illegal immigration by 70 percent. He has enforced a travel ban on seven terrorist countries, and ISIS leader has been killed, and not one American soldier was injured in the process. Since President Trump has been in office, 134,570 sealed indictments have been accumulated.
These are some of the great things President Trump has done during only three years. The above record speaks for itself and the truth speak for itself. The Bible says in John 8:32 “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.”
Dear God, Please bless President Trump, keep him safe and give him wisdom as he works to make the USA a better place to live.
Lew and Joyce Russell
Bayard
