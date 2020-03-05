I am writing to voice a concern about our city’s lack of retail stores. We are losing money daily to Wyoming and Colorado for goods could be purchased right here if they were made available. If we want young people, as well as professionals to stay in our community, then we need to provide the things here that are attracting them to other places.
We were told as a community to be patient when Herberger’s closed and there were several, hopeful rumors about a TJ Maxx and Kohl’s moving into our mall. I reached out to both corporate offices and neither had indicated that a store had been requested for our area.
It’s been years now, since Herberger’s has vacated the mall and people are getting very discouraged. We have no other alternative but to shop for clothing out of town or online.
If our city council and marketing people want us to shop locally, then make more of an effort to bring some department stores to our area.
We’ve been patient long enough and would like to help bring some much needed revenue to our town.
Lily A. Lindeman
Scottsbluff, Nebraska
