To the Editor:
Once again Tom Brewer has nailed it about property taxes. It is unconscionable that farm owners are paying 30% of the Nebraska property taxes.
Wake up, Nebraska. When the farmers can’t make a living dust and tumbleweeds will blow down the streets of all the cities.
It’s time to let all of Nebraskan citizens pay their fair share of the tax burden. The way this can happen is through more of the cost being covered by sales tax so everyone pays a fair share.
John Gable
Scottsbluff
