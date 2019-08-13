With the passing of Shirley Flack, I feel the need to share some thoughts. Shirley was one of those people in life who leave an impression.
Honestly, I felt like she would go on and on and probably out live me. I am still trying to adjust to the fact that she is gone. Shirley was a dynamo. You’ve heard of the Energizer Bunny, well, Shirley was an Energizer Locomotive. She kept going and going and believe me you knew she was coming down the track.
As someone who was tasked to follow her as Library Director of the Scottsbluff Public Library, I have a deep and abiding respect for the quality of her professional commitment to libraries and to the Scottsbluff library in particular. During her forty plus years of service to the library, she built it into a library that was respected around the state. She was a mentor to many librarians and hired a staff that was second to none. She instilled in them the same professionalism she exhibited. I knew when I came to Scottsbluff that I had big shoes to fill, but I could build upon what she had accomplished which made my job much easier.
Shirley Flack was a grand and memorable woman. She was an imposing figure and leaves a hole behind that was her place in the lives of all who knew her.
Rest in peace dear lady and weed heaven of those MUSTY books.
Bev Russell
Retired Director
Lied Scottsbluff Public Library