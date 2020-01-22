Entitlement it is not. I paid for my Social Security since I was 16 years old. Our benefits aren’t some kind of charity or handout. But take a look at the Congressional benefits: free health care, outrageous retirement packages, 67 paid holidays, three weeks paid vacation, unlimited paid sick days.

Now that’s welfare. And Congress had the nerve to call my retirement an entitlement?

I don’t know about our government.

Jim Wilcox

Gurley, Nebraska

