To the Editor:
There’s been much hand wringing and “the sky is falling” talk about what to do for a trash landfill when the one currently being used becomes filled. Concerns seem to center around liquids seeping into the ground water.
Much of this areas surface is under laid by an extremely thick layer of clay. (Look out the window and notice the Bluffs and Wildcat Hills.) Most of you know that while the surface of these hills is generally covered in a layer of sandstone (up to 20 feet thick), it is under laid by a very deep layer of clay.
How about this idea? It is extremely difficult for liquids to seep through clay, right?
Suppose we pick a site for the landfill in a canyon out west of the Bluffs or maybe south toward the Wildcat Hills. Start the project at the top of the hill. Excavate and shape it to fit the desired configuration, building a dam at the lower end with the excavated material.
Over the next several hundred years, fill it with trash starting at the lower end and cover it with compacted clay excavated from the upper end.
If you are still concerned about the remote possibility of liquids somehow seeping through the clay, it could be lined with a plastic or rubberized film.
Problem solved. … Forever.
John Gable
Scottsbluff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.