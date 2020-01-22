To the Editor:
Thank you for your coverage of the Scottsbluff Speech Meet held on Saturday Jan. 11. Students from all over the Panhandle participated. I
served as one of many judges who witnessed these amazing students present their work. What talented and diligent young people! I don’t know when I’ve been around more polite, courteous and thoughtful teens. They were good sports, wishing each other the best of luck and thanking their judges and coaches. The presentations I was lucky to judge were simply top-notch – and so early in the season. To have to rate them was extraordinarily difficult; everything I judged was exceptional.
Congratulations to all the competitors and their dedicated coaches!
Ce Merrigan
Scottsbluff
