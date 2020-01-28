To the editor:
Although not a resident of Gering, I write to express my support for a new library building in your community. As President of the Nebraska Library Association, I had the pleasure of meeting the amazing staff at Gering Public Library (GPL) from 2017-2019 and was humbled by their creativity and passion. In fact, I often remarked to the “big city” librarians over in Lincoln and Omaha about how much they could learn from their western Nebraska counterparts.
Having visited GPL in person, I have seen how the current building is simply inadequate for the staff’s great ideas to become reality. Furthermore, as was touched upon in the January 10 article, libraries are much more than just repositories of books. Rather, they are repositories of knowledge and culture, which can take many forms, including a group of neighbors of all ages coming together for learning experiences best offered through public libraries.
I am so serious about the need for a new library in Gering that I will be contributing financially to it despite living 400 miles away. My gift will be quite modest, though, so I really hope that everyone in the community also contributes as their means allow to ensure that the city always has a place where knowledge, wisdom, and even a little fun are available to all.
Sincerely,
Andrew Cano
Lincoln
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.