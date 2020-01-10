To the editor:
We have recently learned the $3,00,000 field for the Pioneers will be joined by an additional $3,000,000 project to be constructed by the swimming pool. The project is completely “bonded” by a special fund.
Folks, you need to know this special bonding fund is the Gering Leasing Corp. The payments on the Pioneer bond are paid by the City, and specifically, the payments come from our electrical receipts.
This is the same mechanism being used for this new project and most likely the new payments will be paid from our electrical payments. Don’t let the special bonding reference convince you it’s all paid for – there will be payments made by the City – and we are the City.
As for this $225,000 grant — that’s like saying, I’m going to buy a $30,000 car, but I have a $2,250 down payment. So, I’ll only make payments on $27,750.
Jill McFarland
Gering
