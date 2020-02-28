To the Editor:
In the response (Saturday, Feb. 22) to Jay Mitchell’s “The Sad Truth About Our President,” Irene Kraus fails to say whether she agreed that what Jay said was true. I wonder why.
Never before have I seen telling the truth called hate speech.
Coyd Walker
Scottsbluff
