How soon we forget. Terry Carpenter was the leader of our community. The water tower should not be destroyed. A lot of us play keno. When we don’t win; we consider it a donation. Let’s put keno money to use to help restore the tower.
If this was a sporting activity event, there would be no questions asked. The money would be there.
Let’s keep the water tower for the legacy of Terry Carpenter, who lost the Copper Kettle to fire years ago.
Clara Leeling
Scottsbluff, Nebraska
