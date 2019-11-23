To the Editor:
Thank you! Those two words can mean so much, but it just doesn’t seem like enough right now. I am writing this article because I am so overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support of Scottsbluff and Gering communities.
We were faced with a situation that in ten years we never had been faced with. We were running out of money and running out quickly for the Weekend Backpack Program. We were experiencing higher than usual numbers and our resources couldn’t cover it. We try to have a year’s worth of funds in the bank, before we start the next school year. It was so hard to make that initial post, but the program and the kids of the program benefited exponentially.
We had several donations from individuals. These donations ranged from $5-$500. People reached into their hearts and their wallets and just randomly gave to the program. We often get donations throughout the year from individuals, and each one of these donations big or small, make a difference.
We had several businesses step up with donations. Some gave monetary donations and some are giving food donations. Each one of these donations, big or small, made an impact on the lives of our backpack kids. Businesses such as Platte River Glass, Complete Care, Floyd’s Truck Service and the Holliday Family of Companies all gave monetary donations. Other businesses such as BE Farms, Addams Family Pumpkin Patch, the Flower Basket, Main Street Market, Platte River Glass, Fresh Foods, Runza and Arby’s held incentives along with services. Also Nebraska Title, AnyTime Fitness and the Nebraska Rural Development (NRD) are holding food drives. Russ and Kory Knight donated Pepperidge Farm items for us to use as snacks. TC & More, Platte River Glass, Western Heritage Federal Credit Unit, Fresh Foods, Main Street Market, Kristy Culek Agency and Bluffs Therapy have all set up spots where you can drop off donations. Each one of these places, and so many more, have played an important role in helping us.
We have also been so lucky to write grants and have benefited from these places. The Oregon Trail Foundation, Gering Schools Foundation and Farm Credit Services have awarded us grants and we are looking for more to apply for. We are looking forward to the WyoBraska Gives campaign in May.
The bottom line is everything counts. Everything matters. Every can of food, every dollar bill. It is all going to the same place where we are feeding 245 kids every weekend who might not otherwise know where a meal is coming from. We are feeding 4 year olds all the way up to seniors in high school and we couldn’t do this without every single individual, business or grant opportunity.
We would be remiss if we didn’t say a big thank you to so many volunteers. Whether you deliver food, unpack food, pack backpacks, recycle, or deliver the tubs to schools. It definitely follows the adage of “it takes a village.” We have individuals who volunteer, families, groups such as Gering and Scottsbluff Public School teachers (past and present), GHS National Honor Society, church members from across the community, VALTS and CHOICES students who help, businesses such as Farm Credit Services, Kristy Culek Agency and First State Bank.
We are one program at two different sites and 100% of the money goes to groceries for these kids. We are confident we have funding until the end of the 2019-2020 school year and we couldn’t have done it without you. Now, we start working on having funds for the 2020-2021 school year.
Tracy Steele
Gering teacher
