Thank you for the terrific read on my boyhood and adulthood friend, Dr. Marty Ramirez.
And thanks to Marty to submitting that photo that all of us “boys” hold near and dear to our hearts. A warm and fuzzy reminder of our tight group of buddies and even the event we were celebrating that day. Before we loaded up in Soda Pop’s car for a ride to high school, we were toasting Soda Pop with cake and ice cream on his birthday! These buddies were about as good a group of young friends a guy could ever ask for, and receive. What a clan! Loved them and love them yet today.
We are all vets. We all served proudly for family, faith and country. Many of us continued to serve in our local and respective neighborhoods and cities. Thanks for sharing some of Marty’s tough times in ‘Nam. My lifelong friend has gone through a plethora of life challenges, and come out a champ each and every time. It’s for me, personally, a great honor to have shared our boyhood and our advocacy for our friends and neighbors.
Gracias, amigos!
Ben Salazar
Omaha
