To the editor:
Congratulations to WNCC on securing the STEM CONNECT grant partnership with the National Science Foundation. The $409,500 will go a long way toward helping local students complete the education they begin at WNCC.
We are fortunate to have knowledgeable and caring instructors who work to make partnerships like this possible for area students. Thank you to Bill Spurgeon, Scott Schaub, Erandi Gunapala, and Amy Winters for the work it took to make this happen. Not only does this help those most in need of scholarships, but can be used toward two year and four year completion degrees.
These kinds of scholarships give our students the advantages they need to enter a competitive workforce with minimal debt. This once again shows the value of our local community college for our region. Thank you for your hard work for our students!
Kristin Wiebe
Scottsbluff
