I was cautioned by advocates around the nation to be careful on my recent journey from Phoenix to Western Nebraska Community College for several reasons. I was traveling alone. I am gay. And I was coming to rural America in the Panhandle.
Two weeks ago I did indeed visit WNCC. The people at the Doves Program (dovesprogram.com), Panhandle Equality (panhandleequality.org), and WNCC’s Tiffany Wasserburger brought me in from Arizona to give a presentation to help others get through their traumas.
I came with my awareness project about sexual and domestic violence that I’ve taken on a cross country odyssey over the past four years.
But numerous individuals warned me that residents in the rural parts of the United States might not be as open and friendly to LGBT people. I was further reminded that Nebraska is a conservative state.
On my journey to reach a symbolic goal I’ve spoken at dozens of colleges and cities about my story of sexual and domestic violence so that I can find recovery while helping others find healing too.
Part of that story involves me speaking out as a survivor of this violence who is not just a man…but a gay man.
But I didn’t let any of those warnings stop me from coming to Scottsbluff and WNCC. We can’t live our lives in fear or stay stuck in the past. Or we will never be able to live at all. So I came here anyway.
Sure, I realize there are people who do not accept me or like me because I am gay. However, I didn’t personally experience hatred during my day and overnight in Scottsbluff.
The WNCC students and the residents of this city listened to my story of trauma into triumph. They offered support for my efforts to get my project to the symbolic goal so I can help millions of survivors find hope in a unique way.
Stigmas take a long time to erase. The stigma about male survivors of sexual and domestic violence. The stigma about gay men, about rural America and LGBT people.
Thanks to students and residents here who were warm and inviting to me on my recent visit to WNCC and Scottsbluff. You treated me as more than a survivor. As more than a gay man. You all treated me as your brother. That is the story I will share with the world.
Ron Blake
Phoenix, Arizona
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.