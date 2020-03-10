Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY ACROSS THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE WEDNESDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 311, 312, AND 313... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 311. FIRE WEATHER ZONE 312. FIRE WEATHER ZONE 313. * WIND...WEST 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY...12 TO 18 PERCENT IN THE AFTERNOON. * HAINES...3 TO 4. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&