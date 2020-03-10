This letter is in response to an editorial in the Star Herald on Wednesday, February 19, by Jay Mitchell titled, The Sad Truth About Our President.
For his courage and careful, thoughtful writing on our president, I want to thank Mr. Mitchell.
That this is a divisive time in America is heavily reported on and often agreed upon. Mitchell’s column has reminded me of what Abraham Joshua Heschel said after he stood and marched with Martin Luther King in support of civil rights in the Selma to Montgomery march on March 21, 1965. Heschel said, ‘I felt like my legs were praying.’’
For me, Mr. Mitchell, with hand and pen, was also praying. If his writing prompts some to bristle and disagree it is certainly their right to do so, though perhaps with hands to noses and eyes to investments as they make their marks with their own pens. Indeed, as all of us will, who choose to vote, thus staking our claim to being true believers.
Again, my thanks to Mr. Mitchell for the light he offers us to make our marks.
Jim Cyza
Alliance
