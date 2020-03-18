To the Editor:
It was interesting to read the column from retired pastor Jay Mitchell, put in the Star-Herald with the atrocities, slander and hatred “with scripture” he used to express his disrespect and anger against President Trump. Everyone has committed sins to send us to hell, but God loved us so much that He sent Jesus to make a way for our salvation.
The Bible declares “we are fearfully and wonderfully made” in Psalm 134:14. It doesn’t take His miraculous little humans very long to grow up and learn to criticize and slander, especially ones we disagree with.
In James 4:10 we read: “Do not speak evil of one another.” We are warned in Ephesians 4:11-12 to “Get rid of all bitterness, rage, anger, harsh words, and slander, as well as all types of evil behavior. Instead, be kind to each other, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you.”
Could it be possible that these verses also mean in government? Romans 12:1-2 says “Everyone should submit to governing authorities. For all authority comes from God, and those in positions of authority have been placed there by God.” Titus 3:1-2 says “Remind the believers to submit to government and its authorities.”
“Change your attitude and change your world” is so true. We cannot change our attitude without God’s help and He is always willing to hear and answer prayers. Mark 11:25 tells us “But when you are praying, first forgive anyone you are holding a grudge against, so that your Father in Heaven will forgive your sins too.”
Praise God for His forgiveness and then, we will want to change our attitude. Once forgiven, Psalm 103:12 says “As far as the east is from the west, so far has He removed our sins from us.”
We continually Praise God for our great President and all he has done for every American, despite extreme hate and opposition at every turn. If fake news would speak the truth, instead of so many lies, America would know how much good President Trump has done for all Americans. We pray for his safety, wisdom and direction every day and sincerely pray for his re-election in November.
Lew and Joyce Russell
Bayard, Nebraska
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.