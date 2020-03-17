Therefore you have no excuse, O man, every one of you who judges For in passing judgment on another you condemn yourself, because you, the judge, practice the very same things. We know that the judgment of God rightly falls on those who practice such things. Do you suppose, O man—you who judge those who practice such things and yet do them yourself—that you will escape the judgment of God? Or do you presume on the riches of his Kindness and forbearance and patience, not knowing that God’s kindness is meant to lead to to repentance? Romans 2:1-4
Shocking that a man of the cloth so to speak would not know these things clearly! Let me explain the number one reason America supports Donald Trump! It’s the babies Sir! Are you familiar with Molech the king of gods in Leviticus who demanded that the people offer their new born babies at the feet of Moloch to be burned alive. God hates hands that shed innocent blood Proverbs 6:17. In 2018 there were approximately 41 million abortions worldwide. Abortion is this days king of gods! Let me share what Donald J Trump has done in defense of the babies.
Under the Trump administration, the unborn have the ultimate advocate. From appointing prolife judges, to stopping the ﬂow of taxpayer-funds to abortion providers, and defending the unborn abroad—President Trump is the most pro-life President in history. For a complete list of accomplishments, go to Susan B Anthony…sba-list.org.
And…on Jan. 24,2020 President Donald Trump became the ﬁrst sitting president to speak at the 47th annual March for Life, the nation’s largest anti-abortion rally. And this America is why he is hated! It all revolves around the innocent baby…a precious life given by God! It is what each and everyone of you were when your mother allowed you to live! Jesus said…if you allow one hair on the head of an innocent child to be harmed, it would be better that you were on the bottom of the sea with a milestone around your neck. And that America is just a few reasons why WE LOVE Donald J Trump! He ﬁghts for all of us!
For God so loved the whole world that HE gave His Son that we who believe would not perish but have everlasting life…including President Trump! John 3:16
Judy Hoxworth
Scottsbluff
