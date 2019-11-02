A predictable genocide is now underway of our Kurdish allies in Syria, while the ISIS flag flies once again as the prisoners they held escape custody.
President Trump has interest in over 100 businesses in Turkey. It is not hard to see why he would sign on to genocide. No elected Republican politician will directly call him out. Our senators and representative are silent.
This has been a great propaganda coup for Russian state media though, as they’ve been pointing out to the world that the USA can never be trusted as an ally, and military officers are starting to resign their commissions in our military over betraying an ally, refusing to be part of the slaughter of civilians.
But hey, they got their tax cuts for the rich and judges for the courts, so it’s all good for the so-called family values, pro-life party.
James Kulacz
Broadwater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.