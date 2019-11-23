To the Editor:
I see our favorite Leftist surfaced again (Roger Green, 10-18) living up to the Socialist Democratic platform of attacking with misinformation, lies and propaganda at Trump and his supporters. Maybe he will write another letter telling us what the great Socialist Party is going to do for our country.
The mentality and outrageous treasonous acts of his party and its 20 candidates ought to scare Americans half to death.
Just remember folks, a vote for any Democrat is a vote for Socialism. Vote Republican and Trump 2020.
Mike Hartzler
Sidney, Nebraska
