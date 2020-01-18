I want to express my appreciation for the column in the Jan. 10 paper: “President Trump’s Move Against Evil” by Star Parker.
Parker stated: “The muted reaction of leading Democratic politicians to the elimination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani reinforces my sense of what divides our country and differentiates the two parties. One part of America still believes that there is good and evil, and one doesn’t.” I would agree with her.
It is my belief this reality exists because of our acceptance of values that would deeply disturb our Founding Fathers. We not only have abandoned Biblical principles that our Founding Fathers accepted and used to guide the formation of our nation, but many would deny the existence of God and the book he wrote to help mankind establish a moral compass. This has established a relative perspective for existence and allows for a belief system that encompasses the belief in “political America” — “Everything is about politics including redemption itself.” (quoting Star Parker).
I agree with Parker when she makes this observation: “Only someone who does not believe there is good and evil, experiences no joy when evil is defeated.” Moral abdication makes it easy to bring confusion to “political” perspective and then judge actions by their political correctness rather than a higher moral code.
The removal of Qasem Soleimani may have been, in the eyes of liberal Democrats, politically incorrect, but Parker makes a valid observation by quoting President Ronald Reagan, “There is sin and evil in the world, and we are enjoined by Scripture and the Lord Jesus to oppose it with all our might.”
I believe that is the same ground our “Founding Fathers” stood upon when they wrote the Declaration of Independence. I am also convinced that evil things will continue when good people do nothing.
Removal of Soleimani was morally the right decision to make. It is my hope and prayer that our political leaders will understand this and return to this foundational principle.
Ken Trevithick
Scottsbluff, Nebraska
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.