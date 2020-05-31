Now is the time to pray for our great country. We must pray for an end to the coronavirus and for our economy to get back to normal.
But let’s not forget to pray for the coming election, that honest men and women with the good our country at heart, will be elected — men and women who will work together across party lines and not tear each other apart.
God bless America.
Marian Schroeder
Gering, Nebraska
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.