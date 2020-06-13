To the editor:
In the June 3, 2020 edition a photo in the Today in History section depicts a lovely young lady as a telephone operator. Her name is given, and then “a Navajo” following her name.
While I understand the photo is from an old file and she lived in Arizona. I found the labeling of this woman’s heritage as quite troubling. This is why we have, in part, racism.
In 2020, the photo should have been edited, not listing her race, or the photo should have been eliminated altogether.
Stating her race was not necessary (even then). It implies she might not be of the intelligence to do the job. It implies that she is “privileged” to even have a job in 1945and it implies that being Native American, African American or Jewish or Middle Eastern is somehow of less value than a lovely Caucasian lady. The photo would not have read, a Caucasian.
We have to stop labeling people. We must accept people for their worth as children of God and of full value to God and to our world.
We as part of the human race have a choice. We can stop or we can perpetuate racism. We can stand up for what we believe is good, right and of equality. Peaceful demonstrations happened in the Nebraska Panhandle, protesting the murder of Mr. Floyd in Minneapolis. I applaud those who made their voice heard in a peaceful show of good over evil.
I am not physically able to participate, but I am able to do right by what means I have available to me. I can choose to love and not hate. I can choose to be inclusive and not be divisive. I can choose to be part of the solution and not part of the problem.
In the same edition, Mr. Moore and Mr. Thomas, nationally known columnists, each wrote very good articles about racism, reactionary actions, hope and moving forward. Mr. Moore even prayed to close his article. Good people with strong ethics should be listened to and followed in practice.
Think about it.
Kathryn Yost
Gering, Nebraska
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.