I want to know why We all of a sudden hear about how wildlife is becoming a problem for farmers.
It is really aggravating hearing Steve Erdman’s name always included in these alleged problems with crop destruction. The first instance was with Schuler in the Reddington area and elk control, now we are hearing of allowing farmers to have more access to free deer tags and allowing them to hunt an early rifle season. Why all of a sudden is wildlife becoming a problem for these farmers?
What have they been doing the last 100 years of farming??? Wildlife is just a part of this state and every state, and now they want to call them a nuisance.
Tired of this Steve Erdman and what is he getting out of all of this? Seems odd!
Erick Armstrong
Alliance
