Congratulations are in order for the WNCC Mens’ Basketball team and their coaches. We attended many of their games, and for the second half of the season, WNCC played with only seven players. They basically had to play the entire game, while their opponents were able to substitute freely, and they were usually playing against much taller teams!
These young men played with so much heart, never gave up, and probably won many more games then they had any reasonable expectation of winning. I often wondered how they were physically, mentally and emotionally able to handle the stress and pressure. Hats off to a great season and these dedicated young men. If they continue to work this hard their entire lives, each and every one of them should experience success in all their endeavors.
Mary Nielsen
Scottsbluff
