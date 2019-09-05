To the editor:
Be aware of an international effort, referenced as “Boycott Israel,” which identifies producers & products, the profits of which are being used to support Israel’s apartheid program against the interest of Palestine and it’s people.
There are a number of prominent businesses here among us as well as products being shipped in for sale — the profits of which are being used to support Israel’s long standing illegal & abusive use of apartheid program practices. I would encourage to avoid our continued duplicity in support Israeli abuse of their Palestinian neighbors — your searching out, reaching out and joining the “Boycott Israel” effort for the good of all of us.
I am working on a handout id’ing products to avoid to share in the community
Byron Peterson
Minatare
